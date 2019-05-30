Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 92200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orca Gold (ORG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/orca-gold-org-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-34.html.

Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.