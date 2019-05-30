Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.20.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after buying an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,276,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,224,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,140,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 769,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

