Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

