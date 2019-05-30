Okta (OKTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.12

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.12 and last traded at $108.52, with a volume of 870595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -101.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,877,061.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,406,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

