Okta (OKTA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.49)-(0.45) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $543-548 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.54 million.Okta also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.49–0.45 EPS.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,111. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $5,190,416.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock worth $54,573,997. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

