Obseva (OBSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.93% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach ascribes $1.95B to linzagolix (formerly to nolasiban. We utilize an 85% probability of approval for linzagolix and 75% for nolasiban. The current total valuation of $2.35B translates to $44.00 per share, assuming roughly 54M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of end-1Q 2020.””

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Obseva has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,117,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 584,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth $17,551,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

