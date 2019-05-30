Observer (OBSR) Hits One Day Volume of $513,286.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Observer has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $513,286.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00390304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02242003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00154859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004051 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.