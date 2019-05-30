Nutanix (NTNX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.65–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.23 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.21.

Shares of NTNX traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 5,246,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.07. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 31.41% and a negative return on equity of 90.83%. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

