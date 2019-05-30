Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,143 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $245,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,103,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,930,000 after buying an additional 7,446,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,017,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,168,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,583,000 after buying an additional 1,227,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,761,000 after buying an additional 1,035,227 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 804.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 916,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,976,000 after buying an additional 815,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,862. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-lowers-holdings-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.