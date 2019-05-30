Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770,701 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

LQD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 197,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,461. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $119.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

