Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,672. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $5,898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,500,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,917,726.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,553,964 shares of company stock worth $50,148,269. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

