Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.88. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $259.48 and a 12 month high of $387.41. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/norinchukin-bank-the-increases-stake-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.