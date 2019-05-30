Nord/LB Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €28.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.65 ($36.80).

ETR SZG opened at €23.71 ($27.57) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 12 month high of €48.66 ($56.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

