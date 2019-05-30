Noram Ventures (NRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 45700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

