LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 120,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nobilis Health were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Nobilis Health by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 590,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Shares of HLTH opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Nobilis Health Corp has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/nobilis-health-corp-hlth-shares-sold-by-lsv-asset-management.html.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.