NiSource (NI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date NiSource's shares have outperformed its industry. The company has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states. The company has a 100% regulated utility business model. Its planned regulated investments will improve reliability as well as safety and provide efficient natural gas services to an increasing customer base. NiSource is working on long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. However, in spite of investments to upgrade programs, its ageing infrastructure could cause disruption in operation. Rising debt level is another headwind for the company. There is always an inherent risk associated with the timely completion of capital projects and within budget. Any delay in completion increases capital costs of these projects.”

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.37 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NiSource by 2,401.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 921,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 884,635 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.