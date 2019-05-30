Nike Inc (NKE) Position Decreased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nike by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 635,410 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth about $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Rowe raised Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

