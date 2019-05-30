Nighthawk Gold (NHK) Shares Up 8.1%

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 892,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 266,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of $71.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 215,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$75,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,566,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,849,041.22. Insiders have bought a total of 819,199 shares of company stock valued at $291,387 over the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

