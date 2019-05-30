Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Southern Co (SO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Southern by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/nicolet-advisory-services-llc-takes-204000-position-in-southern-co-so.html.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.