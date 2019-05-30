Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-559 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.01 million.Nextgen Healthcare also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.86-0.94 EPS.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/nextgen-healthcare-nxgn-updates-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.