Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 130.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,467 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 40.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 143,105 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

