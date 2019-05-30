New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,600 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,978,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,678,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 526,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 101,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.89. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

