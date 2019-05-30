New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.87 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $74,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,863,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,085,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.87 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-21-87-million-position-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa.html.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.