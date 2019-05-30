New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Visteon Corp (VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Visteon by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Visteon by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSE:VC opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $139.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

