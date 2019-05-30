New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $2,089,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $423,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,234 shares in the company, valued at $31,047,615.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $16,278,096. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.13 and a beta of 1.03.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New Relic to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on New Relic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

