Neovasc (NVCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.51. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 124198 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

