Negative Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Price

Media headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $797.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

