National Instruments Corp (NATI) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,562.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,527 shares of company stock worth $1,081,329. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4,438.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881,579 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,253. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.80. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $311.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

