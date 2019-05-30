National Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,328 put options on the company. This is an increase of 810% compared to the average volume of 146 put options.

In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Beverage by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 12,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

