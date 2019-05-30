National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,770,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,878 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,216,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

