Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 290,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

