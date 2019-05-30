Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

TAP.A opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

