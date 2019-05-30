Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,008,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,257% from the previous session’s volume of 221,625 shares.The stock last traded at $0.33 and had previously closed at $0.32.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Scientific stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Milestone Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/milestone-scientific-mlss-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.