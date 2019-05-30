MGE Energy (MGEE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.38.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Keebler purchased 525 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.62 per share, with a total value of $34,975.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 741 shares of company stock worth $49,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 342.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2,184.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

