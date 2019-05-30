Medmen Enterprises (MMEN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 269,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

About Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

