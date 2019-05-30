Matthew S. Mcilwain Sells 100,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 100,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 845,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,642 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,846 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,607,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $22,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

