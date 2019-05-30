Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Increased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.58.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $664,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $253.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

