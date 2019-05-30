Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Mallinckrodt worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $765.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 118.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

