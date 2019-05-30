Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.80 Million Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.65.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,986 shares of company stock worth $1,023,445. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

