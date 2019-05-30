Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4,137.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,093,781 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $113,218.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $301,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,310 shares of company stock worth $562,834. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

