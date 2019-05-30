Macerich Co (MAC) President Purchases $99,775.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 270,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,446.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward C. Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Edward C. Coppola bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 23,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,867. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,780,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,854,000 after purchasing an additional 187,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macerich by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,764,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,573,000 after purchasing an additional 831,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,680,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302,366 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1,008.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,907,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,638,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,396,000 after purchasing an additional 260,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

