LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Shares of LYB opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $77.24 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-holdings-lifted-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.