Luna Coin Price Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $16,425.00 and $262.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00384011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02223339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00154518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.