Limoneira (LMNR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) recently:

5/22/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/15/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

5/15/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

5/14/2019 – Limoneira was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,743. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $340.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,146.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $30,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $179,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Limoneira by 27.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 247,856 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 315,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 49,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

