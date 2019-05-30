Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Insider Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

1347 Investors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, 1347 Investors Llc sold 34,146 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $345,216.06.

On Tuesday, May 28th, 1347 Investors Llc sold 299,616 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $3,020,129.28.

On Monday, May 20th, 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, 1347 Investors Llc sold 545,785 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,801,694.55.

Limbach stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 591,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,675. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

