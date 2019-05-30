Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 691.25 ($9.03).

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lancashire to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 697 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of LRE stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 709 ($9.26). The company had a trading volume of 200,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.91. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a one year high of GBX 707 ($9.24).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

