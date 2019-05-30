Kornit Digital (KRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $956.93 million, a PE ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 71.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 53.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 41,100.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

