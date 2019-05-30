Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
NYSE PHG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $39.92. 9,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $46.67.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,298,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 1,183,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,945,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after buying an additional 936,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $19,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 307,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,326.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
