Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $39.92. 9,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,298,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 1,183,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,945,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after buying an additional 936,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $19,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 307,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,326.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

