Kieran Barry Columb Sells 20,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.08, for a total transaction of C$1,401,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,149.02.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 47,933 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$3,362,020.62.

L stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.82. 92,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a one year low of C$50.22 and a one year high of C$70.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

