KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

LXP stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 842.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.